Why did Twitter suspend Koo's user query account?

Koo is the Indian microblogging platform which has around 50 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7,500 eminent personalities across different fields. In November, Koo reached Brazil with the addition and added the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: December 17, 2022 18:54 IST
Elon Musk
Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Twitter has reportedly suspended the official user queries account of the homegrown microblogging platform named Koo, @kooeminence, which now shows that the account has been suspended, and its tweets are no longer visible to any Twitter user.

Reacting to the ban, the co-founder and CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, tweeted: "One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what? Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?"

Moreover, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka took to Twitter to express the loss of the account, emphasizing that the platform is the best alternative to Twitter.

"I've said this before. We run Koo and the journalists should just migrate. Migrate tools are available. Koo is the best alternative to Twitter. This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's ego," he tweeted.

This comes after Musk recently suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists who had been covering him, including those from the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, and CNN, without warning.

However, it was recently reported that Musk blocked some of the tech journalists and later today, it was further reported that it got lifted on the micro-blogging site after running a poll on the platform, asking if he should "Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time".

Talking about Koo, the competing platform has around more than 50 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7,500 eminent personalities across fields.

Last month, Koo said it is now available in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now.

Inputs from IANS

