WhatsApp collaborates with Verloop.io to Drive Conversational Commerce

Follow us on Image Source : PR Verloop.io

Highlights Verloop.io will enable businesses to effectively tap the new touchpoints of purchase journey

WhatsApp has an active monthly user base of over 2 billion which is spread across 180 countries

WhatsApp Business service providers globally aims to benefit more than 2,000 enterprises

Verloop.io, an AI-based platform for customer support automation has announced its association with WhatsApp as the platform’s business solution provider (BSP). In the association, Verloop will enable businesses to tap all the touchpoints of a buyer's purchase journey, remove any friction and ensure better lead conversation and customer satisfaction.

It is reported that an increasing number of companies are harnessing the power of social interaction to market products to their target audience with the help of conversational commerce. A recent report predicts that the social commerce industry will grow multifold and will reach $1.2 trillion by 2025.

Verloop.io aims at connecting to businesses with millions of customers through WhatsApp chatbots on WhatsApp Business accounts. Businesses can leverage WhatsApp as a platform to scale their support automation with their customers securely with the services.

WhatsApp has an active monthly user base of over 2 billion which is spread across 180 countries. As per the data by Verloop, almost over 65% of consumers believe that WhatsApp is the easiest way to connect with a brand and resolve queries.



Gaurav Singh, Founder and CEO of Verloop.io, said, "Given today’s situation and how the pandemic has changed user behaviour, brands must now find ways to apply AI-based solutions for ensuring they are delivering delightful support experiences. WhatsApp is a massive messaging service with deep penetration that allows businesses of all sizes to reach their users with ease. With this association, Verloop.io’s machine learning automation is combined with the strength of WhatsApp Business API and, brands will now have an end-to-end solution for developing and strengthening their customer experiences. As one of the select official WhatsApp Business service providers globally, we aim to benefit more than 2,000 enterprises with conversational automation as the next generation of consumer to brand communication offering.”

Verloop.io claims to be the leader in the Conversational AI space and has been working on NLP super bots which are powered by AI and are capable to resolve 92% of the customer queries without human intervention. They further mentioned that the current batch of bots can support only 60% of customer queries without the need for a human call centre executive.

Moreover, these super bots can cater to clients across sectors and support additional 14 languages including Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.