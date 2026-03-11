Uttar Pradesh to make registration mandatory for Ola, Uber and other app-based ride services

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at ensuring passenger safety and convenience, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to make state registration mandatory for app-based ride-hailing service providers such as Ola and Uber. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said that Uttar Pradesh will adopt the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which were amended on July 1, 2025.

Ride-hailing firms must now register

Singh said that earlier there was no regulatory control over companies like Ola and Uber, but under the new rule they will now be required to register with the state authorities.

“They will have to submit applications and pay licence and renewal fees,” the minister said.

Driver verification and safety checks mandatory

The minister also stated that authorities previously could not verify who was driving the vehicles. Under the new rules, drivers will be required to undergo medical examinations, police verification and vehicle fitness checks.

He added that no vehicle will be allowed to operate in Uttar Pradesh without registration, fitness certification, medical tests and police verification.

Licence fees and renewal details

According to Singh, the new rule will come into effect once the official notification is issued.

“The application fee will be Rs 25,000, while companies operating 50 to 100 or more vehicles will have to pay a licence fee of Rs 5 lakh. The licence will be renewed every five years, and the renewal fee will be Rs 5,000,” he said.

Dedicated app for public information

The transport minister also said that a dedicated app will be developed to make all related information available in the public domain.

“Under this system, complete details of drivers and other relevant information will also be accessible,” Singh added.

