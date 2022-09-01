Twitter Edit Button to launch for paid subscribers- Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter Edit Button

Twitter is set to launch an edit button on the platform for the first time for users who have a paid subscription to the platform. The feature got added to the platform after a long discussion- both internally and externally over the concern if the feature will be a good idea for the platform or not.

The edit feature is in the testing phase at the time of writing, and will soon be available to the paid subscribers who will pay 4.99 USD per month for the subscription to Twitter Blue. The feature will be called Edit Tweet and will enable the users to make changes to their updated tweets within 30 minutes of their original publishing time.

Twitter has posted a note on the platform, stating that the “edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified.”

Tweets which are edited will have a label, and Twitter will be able to click on the label to review the previous Tweet version.

The micro-blogging platform has been reportedly working on testing the edit button with a small group of users, at the time of writing in order to resolve the concerning issues, Twitter stated in a blog post.

After the testing phase, the new edit button will be roll-out to the Twitter Blues users in the coming weeks, but the time has not yet been specified.

Earlier, the company debated a lot over the pros and cons of the new edit button feature for years. They were worried the feature will be used for abusing people with the hope to go viral.

