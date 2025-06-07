Tata Electronics, BEL collaborate to advance India's electronics and semiconductor ecosystem Tata Electronics and BEL will work together to find solutions that address BEL's current and future needs. They will also optimise manufacturing processes for BEL's products.

New Delhi:

Tata Electronics announced on Friday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to enhance the development of homegrown electronics and semiconductor solutions. This agreement represents a significant milestone for both Tata Electronics and BEL as they collaborate to explore comprehensive solutions that address domestic needs, as stated in a company release. BEL, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced electronic systems. The MoU was formalised on June 5, 2025, by Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, and Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, at the Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai.

Under this agreement, Tata Electronics and BEL will investigate collaboration opportunities aimed at identifying Semiconductor Fabrication (fab), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and design service solutions tailored to BEL’s current and future needs. This includes components like Microcontrollers (MCUs), Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), and various other processors.

The two organisations also plan to work together to develop optimal manufacturing solutions for BEL's products by sharing knowledge, leveraging best practices, and utilising additional resources.

Meanwhile, on May 14, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a semiconductor plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, through a partnership between HCL and Foxconn. This project involves an investment of Rs 3,706 crores and aims to produce special chips that help power screens in mobile phones, laptops, and cars.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new plant will be able to process 20,000 wafers each month, leading to the production of around 3.6 crore chips every month. These chips play a crucial role in ensuring that screens display content in high quality and the right format.

The facility will be located near the Jewar airport in an industrial area called YEIDA. Vaishnaw emphasised that this will be India's sixth semiconductor plant, showcasing the progress in technology within the country. He also pointed out that Foxconn, the world's largest manufacturer of electronic products, including Apple’s iPhone, is a major contributor to this project.

Inputs from PTI