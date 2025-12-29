Sony, TCL, Realme 53-inch smart TVs available at price of 32-inch models: Where to find this deal With electronics prices expected to hike next year, this is your last chance to grab a 55-inch Smart TV at a massive discount. You can get a 55-inch model for the price of a 32-inch TV smart TV.

New Delhi:

With the prices of electronics, including smart TVs, expected to rise next year, this is your best opportunity to secure a 55-inch Smart LED TV at a massive discount. On Flipkart, high-end 55-inch models are currently selling for the price of standard 32-inch versions.

Top brands like Sony, TCL, Realme, and Foxsky are offering discounts of up to 74 per cent, with some large-screen TVs now available for under Rs 25,000.

Top 55-inch smart TV deals on Flipkart

1. Sony Bravia 55-Inch LED Smart TV

Offer Price: Rs 57,990 (Originally Rs 91,900)

Discount: 36 per cent off

Key Features: This premium model runs on the Google Android platform and is equipped with powerful 40W speakers for an immersive audio experience.

2. TCL 55-Inch LED Smart TV

Offer Price: Rs 32,990 (Originally Rs 93,999)

Discount: 64 per cent off

Key Features: Along with the massive price cut, you can save an additional Rs 6,500 through bank offers or exchange deals. It features a 24W speaker system and comes with a reassuring two-year warranty.

3. Realme TechLife 55-Inch QLED Smart TV

Offer Price: Rs 27,999 (Originally Rs 65,399)

Discount: 57 per cent off

Key Features: This QLED model offers superior color depth at a highly competitive price. You can further reduce the cost by up to Rs 6,500 by utilising the available exchange offer.

4. Foxsky 55-Inch QLED Ultra HD Smart TV

Offer Price: Rs 24,999 (Originally Rs 98,990)

Discount: 74 per cent off

Key Features: This is one of the most affordable QLED TVs on the market. It runs on the Google Android TV platform, features a 30W speaker, and is currently available at a fraction of its original listing price.

Comparison table: 55-inch TV deals