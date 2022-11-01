Snapchat AR creator community grows 60% in India

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Snapchat has claimed that its augmented reality (AR) creator community has grown by 60 per cent in India this year, riding on its successful localisation strategy which was piloted in the country.

Since its launch in India, the time spent on Spotlight by the Indian Snapchatter community has gone up to 175 per cent (YOY).

Discover, Snap's content platform featuring selected partners, had around 140 million Indian Snapchatters who spare time at watching a show in 2022, while local channels publishing premium content on Discover increased by 150 per cent (YOY), said the company.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said in a statement that the localisation strategy has been the key to expanding cultural moments by adding more regional festivals, upskilling the Indian youth in AR to develop highly active and creative local creator communities, and has gone on to become a roadmap adopted by other global Snap markets.

"This year, to celebrate the diversity and festive spirit in India, Snap collaborated with Indian lens creators to introduce AR Lenses for over 75 local festivals and rolled out over 500 hyperlocal geofilters across cities to help Snapchatters engage with their communities at a hyper-local level," said the company.

These creators are now active users of Lens Studio, Snap's free, desktop application designed to help artists, designers, and developers build AR experiences

To drive AR skilling among the Indian youth, Snap partnered with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog to help reach more than 8,000 government schools in India and train over 12,000 teachers educating millions of students across the country with AR, over a two-year time frame, said the company.

