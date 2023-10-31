Microsoft, Siemens collaborates to launch AI project

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Siemens and Microsoft Team Up for Cutting-Edge AI Venture

Siemens, an Industrial manufacturing major and Microsoft, a tech giant have officially joined hands to bring the benefits of generative AI to industries across the globe. Both companies will be introducing Siemens Industrial Copilot, a jointly developed AI-powered assistant which aims at improving human-machine collaboration in manufacturing.

Microsoft is building the new tool based on the longstanding collaboration with Siemens

In an official statement Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, of Microsoft said that Microsoft is building the new tool based on the longstanding collaboration with Siemens. both companies are bringing together the AI advances across Microsoft Cloud with Siemens’ industrial domain expertise which will empower both frontline and knowledge workers along with the new AI-powered tools, starting with Siemens Industrial Copilot.

Siemens Industrial Copilot will enable the users to generate, optimise and debug complex automation code rapidly and will shorten simulation times significantly, which will help in reducing a task that previously took weeks to minutes.

Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens AG further stated that the collaboration has the potential to revolutionise the way companies design, manufacture, develop and operate. Making human-machine collaboration will enable engineers to accelerate code development more widely, increase innovation and tackle skilled labour shortages.

AI copilots assisting professionals in various industries

Both the tech giants are foreseeing AI copilots assisting professionals in various industries, including manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure and healthcare. Several copilots are already planned in the manufacturing sectors, like consumer package goods, automotive and machine building.

The company said that the leading automotive supplier, Schaeffler AG is an early adopter of Siemens Industrial Copilot, the company said.

Availability

Furthermore, the company stated that the Siemens Teamcenter app for Microsoft Teams will be generally available in December 2023 and accelerate innovation across the product lifecycle. The new app will work on the latest advances in generative AI which will help in connecting with the functions across the product design and manufacturing lifecycle, like frontline workers to engineering teams.

Inputs from IANS

