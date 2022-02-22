Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Satellite Internet: What is it and how it can change the way we live

Jio was in the news recently when it formed an alliance with SES, a Europe based satellite broadband service provider. The company has formed a joint venture (JV) for entering into to satellite internet market.

With the association, the Mukesh Ambani owned Jio has bridged the gap on Bharti Airtel Ltd's OneWeb and Elon Musk's Starlink for researching satellite internet services in India.

All three service providers are seeking to launch tens of thousand satellites in the orbit to claim the satellite internet area in space.

Indeed this does sound exciting, but you must be wondering about what exactly is the satellite internet all about? So, here is the easy way to understand what does Satellite internet holds.

About Satellite Internet

Satellite internet is a wireless internet connection that involves 3 satellite dishes (like our dish TV)- one at the internet service providers hub, one in space and one which is attached to the user’s property. Along with the satellite dish, the user will have to have a modem and cables running from the dish to your modem, to connect with the internet.

Once the user will have everything installed and connected, the internet service provider will send the internet signal to the dish in the space, which will relay back to the user.

Every time a user will make a request (new page, download, send an email, etc) it will go to the dish in space and then to the internet provider hub. After that, a complete request will be sent back from the space to the internet connecting dish and then to the smart devices of the user.

Indeed, this internet service will a lifesaver for those who live or work out in the middle of nowhere and have limited internet connection options (maybe 2G at times)

Why use Satellite Internet?

The foremost reason to use the satellite internet is to get a connected lifestyle even in areas where the bandwidth is almost null. This internet will be a lifesaver for people who are using cables or where DSL isn’t available at all.

Satellite internet is considerably faster than other internet services and will be available at places where the internet could not use earlier.

Furthermore, there is not much of an explanation for why to use satellite internet. But to have a better service and lag-free internet at places where the tower of signals drop, at that situation, satellite internet could help the user to be connected with the virtual world of social media and entertainment.