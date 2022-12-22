Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
Samsung reportedly developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Samsung will be working on creating special OLED panels which will exclusively be designed for the upcoming iPad models in 2024. The company has been fully cutting the OLED panels post witnessing the potential demand for iPads. Samsung has started to develop two-stack tandem OLED panels.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 22, 2022 17:04 IST
Samsung has been reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels, but post looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for the upcoming iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile.

Reports have further stated that these panels might further be used in some Apple Macs as well.

Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology will offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops.

OLED panels have a shorter lifespan and burn-in issues, and Apple wants to solve those issues with new panels.

The two-stack OLED panels that Apple will use are less advanced than full-cut OLED panels.

From a business perspective, the company should develop panels with greater demand in the future. So, Samsung Display has put off developing full-cut OLED screens.

Samsung has been supplying OLED panels to Apple since the first Apple Watch. After that, it broadened the supply of OLED panels for iPhones, the report said.

