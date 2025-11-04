Samsung Galaxy S26 Series expected to launch at higher price point Samsung is also reportedly shifting its traditional launch schedule, meaning the Galaxy S26 Series is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February next year.

The new Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is expected to be priced a bit higher than the previous Galaxy S25 Series. This increase in price is likely due to the rising costs of important parts needed to make these new flagship smartphones.

Price hike driven by component costs

An ETNews report, citing industry sources, suggests the entire Galaxy S26 lineup—including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra—will see a price adjustment.

The report notes that while chipsets and memory make up a major portion of the manufacturing cost, the price increase across other key components has ultimately driven up the overall production cost. As a result, Samsung is expected to pass some of this increase on to consumers.

Anticipated February launch

The company is also reportedly shifting its traditional launch schedule, meaning the Galaxy S26 Series is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February next year. For reference, this year's Galaxy S25 Series was launched in January.

The company will reportedly host its Galaxy Unpacked launch event on February 25 next year in San Francisco, California. During the event, the company is expected to unveil the three new models. If true, it would mark the tech giant's first launch event in San Francisco in three years.

Samsung Galaxy S25 pricing in India

For context, the current-generation Samsung Galaxy S25 series went on sale in India in February of this year. The launch prices were as follows:

Model Variant Launch Price Galaxy S25 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 80,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage 92,999 Galaxy S25+ 256GB storage 99,999 512GB storage 1,11,999 Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB storage 1,12,999 512GB storage 1,41,999 1TB storage 1,65,999

