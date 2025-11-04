BSNL's indirect price hike: Validity slashed on popular low-cost prepaid plans BSNL has quietly raised the effective price of eight low-cost recharge plans by reducing their validity, which also results in reduced overall data and benefits.

New Delhi:

The state-owned telecom operator, BSNL, has delivered a significant blow to its millions of users by quietly reducing the validity of eight of its popular low-cost recharge plans. By cutting the validity period—in one case by as much as 36 days—BSNL has effectively made these plans more expensive, forcing users to recharge sooner. The reductions also alter the overall data and SMS benefits across the affected vouchers.

Detailed plan revisions

Rs 1,499 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 36 days. (Old: 336 days | New: 300 days)

Benefits: Unlimited calling and free national roaming.

Note: The plan's data allowance has been increased from 24GB to 32GB (Total data).

Rs 997 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 10 days. (Old: 160 days | New: 150 days)

Benefits: 2GB of daily data and 100 free SMS per day. The internet speed drops to 40Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted.

Rs 897 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 15 days. (Old: 180 days | New: 165 days)

Benefits: Unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day.

Note: The data benefit has been significantly reduced from 90GB to 24GB (Total data).

Rs 599 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 14 days. (Old: 84 days | New: 70 days)

Benefits: 3GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS per day.

Rs 439 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 10 days. (Old: 90 days | New: 80 days)

Benefits: Unlimited calling and a total of 300 free SMS.

Rs 319 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 5 days. (Old: 65 days | New: 60 days)

Benefits: 10GB of total data and 300 free SMS.

Rs 197 Plan

Validity Change: Reduced by 6 days. (Old: 54 days | New: 48 days)

Benefits: A total of 4GB of data and 100 free SMS.

