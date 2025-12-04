Advertisement
  3. Realme P4x 5G launches in India with Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset: Price, Specs and offers

The Realme P4x will be available for sale starting December 10. For a limited time, the company is offering buyers a discount of Rs 2,500.

Realme P4x 5G launches in India with Dimensity chipset
Realme P4x 5G launches in India with Dimensity chipset Image Source : Realme
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India, the Realme P4x 5G. This newly launched device is a new addition to the company's P-series and is positioned in the budget segment. Some of its key features include the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Realme P4x 5G price in India and availability

The Realme P4x 5G is priced competitively across three variants:

Variant Price (MRP)
6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 15,499
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 16,999
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 17,999

The smartphone is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 500 on all variants and Rs 2,000 bank offer. It will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores from December 10 and the offer is valid for 12 hours only. 

Realme P4x 5G specifications and features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme P4x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0. It features a large display and a massive battery.

Feature Specification
Display 6.72-inch full-HD LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness
Processor 6nm Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset
RAM Up to 8GB physical RAM (expandable up to 18GB Virtual RAM)
Storage Up to 256GB (expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD)
Rear Camera Dual: 50MP (Primary) + 2MP (Secondary sensor)
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 7,000mAh
Charging 45W Wired Fast Charging (supports bypass and reverse wired charging)
Operating System Realme UI 6.0
Durability IP64-rated build (dust and water resistance)
Cooling Frozen Crown Cooling System (5300mm² vapor chamber)
Audio Hi-Res audio certification, speakers with OReality audio support
Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C
Dimensions 8.39mm thickness, 208g weight

