Realme P4x 5G launches in India with Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset: Price, Specs and offers

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India, the Realme P4x 5G. This newly launched device is a new addition to the company's P-series and is positioned in the budget segment. Some of its key features include the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera.
Realme P4x 5G price in India and availability
The Realme P4x 5G is priced competitively across three variants:
|Variant
|Price (MRP)
|6GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 15,499
|8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
|Rs 16,999
|8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
|Rs 17,999
The smartphone is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 500 on all variants and Rs 2,000 bank offer. It will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores from December 10 and the offer is valid for 12 hours only.
Realme P4x 5G specifications and features
The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme P4x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0. It features a large display and a massive battery.
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|6.72-inch full-HD LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|6nm Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset
|RAM
|Up to 8GB physical RAM (expandable up to 18GB Virtual RAM)
|Storage
|Up to 256GB (expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD)
|Rear Camera
|Dual: 50MP (Primary) + 2MP (Secondary sensor)
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging
|45W Wired Fast Charging (supports bypass and reverse wired charging)
|Operating System
|Realme UI 6.0
|Durability
|IP64-rated build (dust and water resistance)
|Cooling
|Frozen Crown Cooling System (5300mm² vapor chamber)
|Audio
|Hi-Res audio certification, speakers with OReality audio support
|Connectivity
|5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C
|Dimensions
|8.39mm thickness, 208g weight
