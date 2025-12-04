Realme P4x 5G launches in India with Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset: Price, Specs and offers The Realme P4x will be available for sale starting December 10. For a limited time, the company is offering buyers a discount of Rs 2,500.

New Delhi:

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India, the Realme P4x 5G. This newly launched device is a new addition to the company's P-series and is positioned in the budget segment. Some of its key features include the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Realme P4x 5G price in India and availability

The Realme P4x 5G is priced competitively across three variants:

Variant Price (MRP) 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 15,499 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 16,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 17,999

The smartphone is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 500 on all variants and Rs 2,000 bank offer. It will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores from December 10 and the offer is valid for 12 hours only.

Realme P4x 5G specifications and features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Realme P4x 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0. It features a large display and a massive battery.