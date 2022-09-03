This wireless neckband will amaze you with its features, costs Rs 1,099

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV M 150

Indian mobile accessories, RD Accessories has recently launched its latest M150 wireless neckband with the Auto Disconnect feature in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1099, the neckband is available for purchase from online and offline stores in the country.

The new M 150 neckband features an auto disconnect feature when not in use, which helps the device save battery. The neckband is backed by a 350mAh battery, which claims to deliver up to 100 hrs of play and standby time.

It comes with five types of equalizer functions- Pop, Rock, Jazz, Bass and Country. Also, the device further comes with separate buttons for power, and volume, along with an additional dedicated button for changing the music (previous/next).

Narayan Rathod, CEO of RD Accessories, says, “We wanted to come up with a wireless neckband which has everything, but at the same time we wanted to ensure that it should be comfortable to use. It is common that when we try to come up with too many features in a single product, it generally does not work out. So, we took our time and came up with a device which has an all-in-one, yet exceptionally stellar and convenient to use.”

RD Accessories is an Indian brand that has started its manufacturing facility in India. The company has its wholesalers, retailers and dealers across the nation and channel partners in Bangladesh.

The company has expanded their facility to some African and Gulf countries, and the operations will be handled from Dubai.

Narayan Rathod further states, “We are expanding every day. We want to touch the lives of people across the globe.”

