OpenAI’s new AI model excels at creative writing, impresses CEO Sam Altman If AI models reach the point of producing commercially successful novels, scripts, and creative works, it could redefine the publishing and entertainment industries. This shift raises critical questions about the future of human authorship, originality, and the role of AI in storytelling.

OpenAI has developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that is reportedly exceptional at creative writing, a breakthrough that has even impressed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Altman shared that the latest AI model is particularly good at generating fiction, especially in the metafiction genre.

“We trained a new model that is good at creative writing (not sure yet how/when it will get released). This is the first time I have been struck by something written by AI; it got the vibe of metafiction so right,” Altman wrote.

AI-generated story showcases advanced writing skills

To demonstrate its potential, Altman shared a literary short story written by the AI in response to the prompt: “Please write a metafictional literary short story about AI and grief.” The story delves into self-awareness and loss, effectively capturing the essence of metafiction. According to Altman, this was the first time he was truly moved by AI-generated writing.

OpenAI has primarily focused on structured applications of AI, such as coding and mathematical problem-solving. While previous AI models had some storytelling capabilities, they often lacked depth, nuance, and emotional intelligence. This new development suggests a major leap forward in OpenAI’s language models, potentially enabling them to craft complex narratives comparable to human writers.

Legal controversy: AI and copyrighted content

Despite the excitement surrounding this breakthrough, OpenAI’s advancements in creative writing are not without controversy. The company is currently facing legal battles from multiple authors, who allege that OpenAI used copyrighted works without permission to train its AI models.

One high-profile lawsuit was filed by 17 fiction writers in partnership with the Authors Guild, a professional organization with over 14,000 members. The lawsuit claims that OpenAI’s AI models were trained on protected literary works without proper licensing or compensation.

As AI-generated content continues to improve, concerns regarding intellectual property rights, fair use, and AI's impact on human writers are intensifying. If AI can produce commercially viable novels, scripts, or creative content, it could transform the publishing and entertainment industries, raising questions about the future of human authorship and storytelling.

The future of AI in fiction and publishing

The fiction industry is already adapting to digital and AI-driven innovations. The global fiction market grew from USD 11.16 billion in 2024 to USD 11.38 billion in 2025, showcasing strong demand for storytelling.

If OpenAI’s AI models reach a level where they can consistently generate high-quality fiction, it could reshape the creative landscape, providing new opportunities and challenges for writers, publishers, and the entertainment industry. However, ethical and legal discussions surrounding AI-generated content will remain at the forefront as this technology advances.

ALSO READ: ASUS launches Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 in India: AI-powered laptops with Snapdragon processors

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9a hands-on video leaked ahead of the launch: All you need to know