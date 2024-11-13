OnePlus Ace 5 expected to launch next year: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus Ace 5

OnePlus may soon bring in the next-gen Ace series, as a recent leak hints at the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 in China. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a high-quality display, and will likely be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R for global markets, including India.

December launch expected for OnePlus Ace 5 in China

As per the leak from the popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus has been working on launching the new Ace 5 in the Chinese market by December (2024). This timeline suggests that global markets might see the handset as the OnePlus 13R as early as January.

The Ace series was launched first in China, with the Ace 3 having debuted in January 2023 and later released internationally as the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus Ace 5: Display and processor

As per the Leaks, the OnePlus Ace 5 will feature a large 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution, designed for a high refresh rate and smoother performance. The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced gaming and multitasking performance.

Camera and battery specs

On the camera front, the Ace 5 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, along with a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls.

On the battery front, the device is backed by a 6,300mAh capacity, along with support for 100W fast charging, enabling the users to quickly top up their device.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro: Higher-end variant with enhanced features

OnePlus may further introduce a higher-end model, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, which is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a slightly larger 6,500mAh battery with the same 100W fast charging. However, this model might remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Availability and market names

If past launches are an indication, the OnePlus Ace 5 will likely debut globally as the OnePlus 13R, with expected availability in India and other markets soon after the China release. As the official announcement draws closer, more detailed specs and pricing will likely be revealed.

