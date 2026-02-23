Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch nears: 7000mAh Battery, 144Hz display and Sony LYT-710 camera confirmed

New Delhi:

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is set to launch in India soon, and a dedicated microsite for the device has gone live on Flipkart. This confirms that the smartphone will be available through retail channels in the country. Through the microsite, Motorola has revealed several key specifications and features of its upcoming handset. The company has also announced that the phone will be offered in three Pantone-curated colour options and claims it will be the first smartphone to feature Sony’s LYT-710 rear camera sensor.

Pantone colours and premium design

According to the Flipkart listing, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available in three Pantone-curated shades: Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air.

All three variants feature a leather-inspired textured finish on the rear panel, giving the device a premium look and feel.

Camera: Sony LYT-710 debut

Motorola states that the Edge 70 Fusion will feature a triple rear camera setup. The highlight is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor, which the company claims is a world-first inclusion.

The primary camera will be accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an undisclosed macro camera. On the front, the phone will offer a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution.

Display and battery specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will sport a quad-curved 1.5K display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 5200 nits. The display supports HDR10+ content and features SGS eye protection certification. It also offers a 96.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and Smart Water Touch 3.0 support, allowing users to operate the phone with damp or wet fingers.

The smartphone will pack a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will measure 7.99mm in thickness.

Performance and durability

The Flipkart listing confirms that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

A recent report also suggests that the device will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon, with more details likely to be announced in the coming days.