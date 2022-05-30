Monday, May 30, 2022
     
Modi Govt 8 years: PM tweets about NaMo App, mentions Quiz, Word Search and more

Modi has rolled out a new update on his official app- NaMo which will now have Quiz, Word Search and more to engage the youth and inform them about the latest movements and development in the country

Saumya Nigam Written by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Updated on: May 30, 2022 18:16 IST
Image Source : TWITTER- NARENDRA MODI

NaMo App

Narendra Modi has recently tweeted about the updates which have been rolled out on his official NaMo App, to celebrate 8 years of his service to the nation. 

In the new update on NaMo App, users will have the access to the new section, which will include Quiz, Word Search, and Guess the Image Section. The play and learning module of the app has been headed by the PM itself, and players will win points, prizes and praises across many activities from the section.

Also, several initiatives have been added to the platform which could be reviewed by the users and witness the development made in India so far, under the supervision of the PM. 

Also, in the tweet, PM has specially requested the youth to check the app and the section.

About NaMo App

An official mobile App of Narendra Modi has been designed to bring the latest information, and instant updates and enables the user to contribute to various tasks. It further gives the user a unique opportunity to receive emails and messages directly from the Prime Minister itself.

The app has more than 1 crore downloads on the Google Play store and around 2.72 lac reviews, by the time of writing.  

