Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 goes on sale: Price, availability and specifications

Microsoft has announced the launch of new Surface Laptop Go 2 in the Indian market which is now available for consumers and businesses.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available in two variants for the consumers:

8GB+128GB storage will be available for Rs 73,999

the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for Rs 80,999

Meanwhile, the laptop will also be available in several variants and prices for businesses:

4GB+128GB will be available for Rs 79,090

8GB+128GB storage will be available for Rs 85,590

8GB+256GB storage will be available for Rs 91,690

16GB+256GB storage will be available for Rs 1,04,590

In an official statement, Bhaskar Basu, Country Head - Devices (Surface), Microsoft India, said: "When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections."

"We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India. Whether you are seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure," Basu added.

The new laptop is packed with the power of the Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It features a 3:2, 12.4-inches PixelSense touch display, HD camera and dual Studio Mics. The company said that with all-day battery life and fast charging, the laptop is the perfect companion for class, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever life takes you.

