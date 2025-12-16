Jio introduces 3 new plans, delights users with 2.5GB data and free calls at around Rs 10 per day

Jio has announced three new prepaid recharge plans for its Indian customers under its 'Happy New Year 2026' offer. The telecom operator has launched an annual plan called Hero Recharge, a new monthly plan called Super Celebration Plan, and a data add-on plan called Flexi Pack.
The annual and monthly plans are notable for including complimentary access to the Google Gemini Pro AI service and various Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms. The new plans, along with their prices and benefits, are available on the Jio website, MyJio app, and through offline outlets.
Happy New Year 2026 prepaid recharge plans: Details
The telecom operator has introduced these three new recharge options, which include benefits such as data packs, yearly validity, OTT access, and AI services:
|Plan Name
|Price
|Validity
|Data Benefit
|
Additional Features
|Hero Recharge (Annual)
|Rs 3599
|365 days
|2.5 GB data/day + Unlimited 5G
|
Unlimited Calls, SMS, JioTV, JioTV Cloud, 18-month Google Gemini Pro Subscription
|Super Celebration Plan (Monthly)
|Rs 500
|28 days
|2 GB data/day + Unlimited 5G
|
Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day, 18-month Google Gemini Pro Subscription, Access to Select OTT Platforms
|Flexi Pack (Data Add-on)
|Rs 103
|28 days
|5 GB total data
|
Data Add-on and one entertainment pack
Free Google Gemini Pro subscription and OTT access
A key highlight of the Hero Recharge and Super Celebration Plan is the bundled access to premium services:
- Google Gemini Pro Subscription: Both the Rs 3599 and Rs 500 plans come with a complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription. It is worth noting that the Google Gemini Pro plan will only be available to users aged 18 and above.
- Select Streaming Platforms (with Rs 500 plan): Customers opting for the Super Celebration Plan will also receive access to select streaming platforms, including Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanch Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Fancode, JioTV, and JioAICloud.
Additionally, customers can choose an OTT bundle based on their preferred content categories with Flexi pack:
- Hindi: JioCinema, SonyLIV, ZEE5
- International: JioCinema, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+
- Regional: JioCinema, Sun NXT, Kanchalanka, Hoichoi
