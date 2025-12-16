Jio introduces 3 new plans, delights users with 2.5GB data and free calls at around Rs 10 per day The newly launched Jio recharge plans are part of the telecom's 'Happy New Year 2026' offer and also include complimentary access to Google Gemini and various OTT platforms.

New Delhi:

Jio has announced three new prepaid recharge plans for its Indian customers under its 'Happy New Year 2026' offer. The telecom operator has launched an annual plan called Hero Recharge, a new monthly plan called Super Celebration Plan, and a data add-on plan called Flexi Pack.

The annual and monthly plans are notable for including complimentary access to the Google Gemini Pro AI service and various Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms. The new plans, along with their prices and benefits, are available on the Jio website, MyJio app, and through offline outlets.

Happy New Year 2026 prepaid recharge plans: Details

(Image Source : JIO)Jio 'Happy New Year 2026' offer

The telecom operator has introduced these three new recharge options, which include benefits such as data packs, yearly validity, OTT access, and AI services: