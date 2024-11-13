iQOO 13 to launch in India on December 3, key specifications revealed

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO 13

iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming iQOO 13 will arrive in India next month and will succeed iQOO 12 in the country. The company has also revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a customisable Halo Light feature. It was launched last month in China and is expected to arrive with similar specifications in the global market. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming iQOO 13.

iQOO 13 India launch date

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3, alongside the Legend Edition colourway, which features a striking white back panel accented with three vibrant colours. The design mirrors that of the model unveiled in China last month.

In China, the smartphone comes in two additional versions—Isle of Man and Track Edition (as translated from Chinese)—but it's still unclear if these colour options will reach global markets, including India.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 13 is set to make its debut in India, mirroring the specifications of the model recently launched in China. It is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside a dedicated Q2 gaming chipset, offering up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device boasts a stunning 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with a remarkable refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

In terms of photography and videography, the iQOO 13 features an impressive triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, users can rely on a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

On the storage side, the iQOO 13 offers up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. A standout feature is its customizable “Energy Halo” LED light surrounding the rear camera island, allowing for a variety of dynamic effects and colour combinations. The phone boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring strong dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options are extensive, including support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security, and it packs a robust 6,150mAh battery, complete with 120W wired fast charging capability.

