iPhone 16 could boast increased RAM and enhanced Wi-Fi speed: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 15

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16, which is expected to launch at around September 2024 is expected to come with much advanced updates. As per the reports, it is stated that the latest handset is expected to come with more RAM, faster Wi-Fi and other enhanced features.

As per Jeff Pu, an Apple analyst, the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by the A18 processor from the company, 9to5Mac reported.

This will be the first time when the base model of iPhones will use this processor which has been built on more powerful and efficient 3-nanometer fabrication.

The analyst further stated that the iPhone 16 will feature 8GB of RAM which is an upgrade when we compare it with the existing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus which had 6GB of RAM in the handset.

The iPhone 16 Pro version is expected to feature the new A18 Pro chip, the report stated.

The analyst stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use the Qualcomm X75 modem. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm X70 modem will be used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

He also noted that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is presently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus only support Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6E promises faster speeds, lower latency, and better overall network performance. iPhone 16 Pro devices "might" support Wi-Fi 7, the report mentioned.

As far as the camera is concerned, the analyst said that the iPhone 16 Pro will get an upgraded Ultra Wide camera, with an increase in resolution from 12MP to 48MP.

Meanwhile, Apple has pulled the second betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates from the Developer Centre and over the air after three hours of releasing due to a boot loop issue.

ALSO READ: Atal Setu: All you need to know about the technology used to construct India's longest sea bridge

Inputs from IANS