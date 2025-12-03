iPhone 16 256GB variant price slashed by Rs 17,500: Where to buy The price of the Apple iPhone 16 has been significantly reduced, allowing consumers to purchase the phone for thousands of rupees less than its launch price, with additional bank discounts available.

New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone 16 has been significantly reduced once again, making this Apple iPhone available for thousands of rupees cheaper than its launch price. In particular, its 256GB variant is now available at a much lower cost.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 17 series this year. Following the introduction of the new series, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 is available for around ₹17,500 less than its original price. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

iPhone 16 256 variant discount

The 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 is currently listed on Croma for ₹76,490. Apple originally launched this variant at Rs 89,900. Furthermore, a bank discount of Rs 4,000 is being offered, meaning a total savings of around Rs 17,500 can be achieved. This iPhone is available in black, white, pink, ultramarine, and teal colour options.

iPhone 16 features

Launched last year, the iPhone 16 bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 17, with many features being nearly identical.

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island capabilities. It is powered by Apple's A18 Bionic chipset, which supports hexacore performance. The phone originally shipped with iOS 18, which is upgradeable to iOS 26, and it also features Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 16 Features Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Processor A18 Bionic Camera (Rear) 48MP (Primary) + 12MP (Secondary) Camera (Front) 12MP OS iOS 18 (Upgradeable to iOS 26)

The iPhone 16 has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary camera. A 12MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calling. Apple also included an Action button and a dedicated Camera button on this iPhone. Finally, it supports 25W wired and wireless charging and holds an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust damage.

