Apple and Samsung to seek 'middle path' with government on mandatory Sanchar Saathi app pre-installation As the government mandates the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new devices, Apple and Samsung are reportedly looking to find a middle ground with the authorities.

New Delhi:

Apple and Samsung are set to discuss the recent government directive regarding the Sanchar Saathi app and attempt to find a "middle path" on its mandatory pre-installation on mobile phones, sources indicate.

In an order dated November 28, 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

"Apple will discuss the order on Sanchar Saathi app installation and work out a middle path with them. The company may not be able to implement the order in the current form," an industry source told PTI.

According to the direction, all mobile phones manufactured in India or imported 90 days after the order's issue date will need to have the app. All mobile phone companies are required to submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days. Sources also shared that Samsung is reviewing the order and may also discuss it with the government before implementation. Emails sent to Apple and Samsung seeking comments elicited no response.

Industry reaction and legal view

Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Partner at Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India, noted that all eyes are on Apple, known for its staunch defense of user privacy.

"The Cupertino-based company has historically resisted directives it views as compromising device integrity or data security. Its compliance—or potential legal pushback—will be a critical standpoint to be seen unfolding in the coming days. The Indian government has framed this as a non-negotiable step to secure the nation's digital frontiers against sophisticated criminals," Kumar said.

Concerns over privacy and choice

"There is no clarity on what happens if it is realized that Sanchar Saathi collects more data than necessary, in violation of purpose limitation requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, many provisions of which are not applicable to the government," Amol Kulkarni, Director for Research at think tank CUTS International said.

"The Sanchar Saathi app, like most other apps, seeks user access to call logs, SMS, phone camera, and notifications. After a clarification from the Union Telecom Minister, we are yet to see any amended order to clarify that the app can be deleted," Akhilesh Shukla, Technology industry expert and CEO of Techshots added.

Support from domestic industry

In contrast to the major global players, Lava International, a home-grown mobile phone maker, has supported the government's mandate.

Anupam Shrivastava, Former CMD of BSNL and Independent Director at Lava International, called the mandate a "strong and right move" to combat mobile handset fraud and enhance national telecom cybersecurity, even though it imposes a significant compliance burden on manufacturers. He stressed that DoT must clarify the app's exact data access and usage policies to mitigate users' digital privacy concerns.

Sunil Raina, Managing Director of Lava International, stated that user security is the company's top priority and it wholeheartedly supports every initiative that strengthens it. "We will fully comply with the new guidelines, firmly believing that they will play a key role in reducing cyber fraud and data breaches, while fostering greater trust and transparency for users," Raina said.

ALSO READ: SIM-binding rule polarises tech industry: Telcos back govt order, digital platforms raise 'serious concerns'