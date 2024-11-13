iPhone 15 128GB variant price drops on Amazon, now available under Rs 62,000

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15 discount

When discussing premium smartphones, it's hard to overlook the iPhone. Many aspire to own one, but their hefty price tags can be a barrier for some. However, now is a fantastic time to consider buying an iPhone. Although the festive season has wrapped up, significant discounts on iPhones are still available, making it a great opportunity for potential buyers. Amazon is currently offering impressive discounts on the iPhone 15. The price of the iPhone 15 has seen a notable reduction, spurring a flurry of interest among customers eager to snag one. You can take advantage of great deals on the 128GB variants of the iPhone 15 right now. Here are details of these offers.

iPhone 15 128GB Discount Offer

The 128GB version of the iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 79,600 on Amazon. However, you can take advantage of a significant discount that brings the price down to just Rs 65,900 — a flat 17 percent discount. This means you save a cool Rs 13,700. In addition to this, ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users will get an additional Rs 4,000 discount.

These offers will reduce the effective price of the iPhone 15 128GB variant to Rs 61,900.

In addition to flat discounts, AMazon presents enticing exchange offers to help customers save even more. If you're considering the 128GB model, you could get an exchange value of over Rs 27,525. The exact amount you receive will, of course, depend on the condition and functionality of your old smartphone.

Features of the iPhone 15

Launched by Apple in 2023, the iPhone 15 boasts a sleek design with a glass back and aluminium frame, along with an IP68 rating for water resistance. The device features a 6.1-inch display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, delivering stellar performance. It comes with iOS 17 pre-installed, which can be updated to iOS 18.1. The device supports up to 6GB of RAM and provides storage options of up to 512 GB.

For photography enthusiasts, it includes a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

