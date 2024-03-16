Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
  4. Industry ministers of G7 commit to advancing AI for sustainable development

The ministers emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in achieving sustainable development. However, they also recognized the need for a balanced and safe implementation of AI. They pledged to strike the right balance between promoting innovation and ensuring the safety, security.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 10:35 IST
Group of Seven (G7)
Image Source : UNDP Group of Seven (G7) ministers

Industry ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) held a two-day meeting in the Italian cities of Verona and Trento on Friday. The ministers said that artificial intelligence (AI) is crucial for achieving sustainable development, but needs to be implemented in a balanced and safe way. 

They also committed to achieving an appropriate balance between fostering innovation and the need for appropriate guardrails in promoting a safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

"We recognize that AI and other emerging technologies, if shaped to be safe... can be pivotal for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," representatives to the meeting said in a final declaration.

The ministers said tools can have a positive impact on many sectors, and a "vast potential" to boost productivity, efficiency, business opportunities, and scientific discoveries. The group also warned that digital technologies, including AI, are posing many complex challenges, including those concerning the respect of privacy, personal data protection, security, and safety of intellectual property.

They also noted that online platforms, along with AI-enabled products, could be used to facilitate hate speech and disinformation, and other forms of manipulation, potentially fuelling social divides.

"These challenges and risks reinforce the need to integrate ethical considerations in relation to the development and use of such technologies," they said.

The G7 Ministerial Meeting on Industry, Technology, and Digital was chaired by Italian Under Secretary of State for Technological Innovation Alessio Butti, as Italy is holding the G7 presidency this year.

The group comprises Canada, the US, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Japan, plus representatives of the European Union.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament has recently given its approval for the regulation of artificial intelligence through newly passed legislation. The legislation received 523 votes in favour, while 46 parliamentarians were against it. Additionally, there were 49 abstentions. 

The legislation aims to establish obligations for AI applications based on potential risks and impacts. It also intends to protect fundamental rights, democracy, the rule of law, as well as environmental sustainability from high-risk AI, while simultaneously boosting innovation and positioning Europe as a leader in the field.

ALSO READ: What is proposed Digital Competition Law and how does it impact digital enterprises? Explained

Inputs from IANS

 

