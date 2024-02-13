How to unlock Galaxy AI features on Samsung Buds via S24 series? Guide

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has announced the OTA (over-the-air) rollout of Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy Buds series. The new feature will enable the users to unlock features like Live Translate through the ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 series.

The company has rolled out the Galaxy AI features on three earbuds- Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung said, "With the help of Live Translate, users can see real-time call translation on the screen of Galaxy S24 series, while they are talking via Galaxy Buds.”

The new AI-driven interpreter feature on the Galaxy S24 series will provide a seamless two-way, face-to-face interpretation through the Galaxy Buds interface.

Moreover, the company said that users can directly speak into Bud's mic, and their translated voice will be available via the Galaxy S24 series, enabling near-natural conversation between two individuals each holding a Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with 24-bit hi-fi sound quality, enhanced 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation (ANC).

Galaxy Buds FE brings Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to users. Its bass offers a deep and rich sound that allows users to enjoy music the way the artist intended.

Inputs from IANS