Here is how you can use Samsung Gaming Hub on your smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced that the Samsung Gaming Hub is now rolling out to all the lastest smart TVs which got launched this year (2022). The company has further stated that it will bring the best game streaming content and playing experiences for the users, with no further added hardware or downloads.

The news was earlier announced by Samsung in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, where the company announced that Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform where players could discover and play games they love from partners such as Xbox, Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Utomik, and, coming soon, Amazon Luna.

Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics said: "The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung's leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry's most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play."

Lee further added, "With expanding partnerships across leading game streaming services and expert-curated recommendations, players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform."

It brings better, faster and more convenient access to all things gaming within Samsung TVs, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 smart monitor Series, bridging Samsung's expertise in hardware and software for an optimal gaming experience.

Players can use their favourite accessories like Bluetooth headsets and controllers with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware.

The Samsung Gaming Hub also seamlessly integrates music and streaming services to provide access to more entertainment options during gameplay, with an easy connection to Twitch, YouTube and Spotify directly on the Gaming Hub experience menu.

Inputs from IANS