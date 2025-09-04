GST reduction makes TVs, ACs, and appliances cheaper: Here's how much will you save New GST rates have been announced, introducing only two slabs: 5% and 18%. As a result, many goods that were previously taxed at 12% and 28% have become cheaper. The tax has also been reduced on items such as TVs and air conditioners.

In its 56th meeting, the GST Council has announced a significant set of rate changes ahead of the festive season. A new GST structure will be implemented from September 22, 2025, which coincides with the first day of Navratri. The changes involve eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent tax slabs. As a result, many common household items that were previously taxed at 28 per cent will now fall into the 18 per cent slab, while those at 12 per cent will be moved to the 5 per cent slab. Additionally, GST has been completely removed from some products.

GST cuts on electronic appliances

GST on electronic items such as ACs, TVs, and washing machines has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Here is a breakdown of the savings you can expect:

Savings on ACs:

Previously, a 28 per cent GST on a 1-ton AC priced at Rs 30,000 would amount to a tax of Rs 8,400. With the new 18 per cent rate, the tax will be reduced to Rs 5,400, resulting in a direct saving of Rs 3,000.

AC Approx base price Old GST 28% New GST 18% Saving 1 Ton Rs 30,000 Rs 8,400 Rs 5,400 Rs 3,000 1.5 Ton Rs 40,000 Rs 11,200 Rs 7,200 Rs 4,000 2 Ton Rs 50,0000 Rs 14,000 Rs 9,000 Rs 5,000

Savings on TVs:

The GST on LCD and LED TVs larger than 32 inches has also been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. For a TV costing Rs 20,000, the previous GST of Rs 5,600 will now be reduced to Rs 3,600, saving you Rs 2,000.

TV Approx base price Old GST 28% New GST 18% Saving 43-inch Rs 20,000 Rs 5,600 Rs 3,600 Rs 2,000 50 -inch Rs 30,000 Rs 8,400 Rs 5,400 Rs 3,000 55 -inch Rs 40,000 Rs 11,200 Rs 7,200 Rs 4,000 65 -inch Rs 50,000 Rs 14,000 Rs 9,000 Rs 5,000 75 -inch Rs 60,000 Rs 16,800 Rs 10,800 Rs 6,000

Savings on a dishwashing machine:

The GST Council has also lowered the tax on dishwashing machines, monitors, and projectors from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. A dishwashing machine priced at Rs 10,000, which previously incurred a tax of Rs 2,800, will now be subject to an Rs 1,800 tax. This change will save you Rs 1,000.

