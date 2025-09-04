GST reduction makes TVs, ACs, and appliances cheaper: Here's how much will you save

In its 56th meeting, the GST Council has announced a significant set of rate changes ahead of the festive season. A new GST structure will be implemented from September 22, 2025, which coincides with the first day of Navratri. The changes involve eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent tax slabs. As a result, many common household items that were previously taxed at 28 per cent will now fall into the 18 per cent slab, while those at 12 per cent will be moved to the 5 per cent slab. Additionally, GST has been completely removed from some products.
GST cuts on electronic appliances
GST on electronic items such as ACs, TVs, and washing machines has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Here is a breakdown of the savings you can expect:
Savings on ACs:
Previously, a 28 per cent GST on a 1-ton AC priced at Rs 30,000 would amount to a tax of Rs 8,400. With the new 18 per cent rate, the tax will be reduced to Rs 5,400, resulting in a direct saving of Rs 3,000.
|AC
|Approx base price
|Old GST 28%
|New GST 18%
|Saving
|1 Ton
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 8,400
|Rs 5,400
|Rs 3,000
|1.5 Ton
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 11,200
|Rs 7,200
|Rs 4,000
|2 Ton
|Rs 50,0000
|Rs 14,000
|Rs 9,000
|Rs 5,000
Savings on TVs:
The GST on LCD and LED TVs larger than 32 inches has also been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. For a TV costing Rs 20,000, the previous GST of Rs 5,600 will now be reduced to Rs 3,600, saving you Rs 2,000.
|TV
|Approx base price
|Old GST 28%
|New GST 18%
|Saving
|43-inch
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 5,600
|Rs 3,600
|Rs 2,000
|50-inch
|Rs 30,000
|Rs 8,400
|Rs 5,400
|Rs 3,000
|55-inch
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 11,200
|Rs 7,200
|Rs 4,000
|65-inch
|Rs 50,000
|Rs 14,000
|Rs 9,000
|Rs 5,000
|75-inch
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 16,800
|Rs 10,800
|Rs 6,000
Savings on a dishwashing machine:
The GST Council has also lowered the tax on dishwashing machines, monitors, and projectors from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. A dishwashing machine priced at Rs 10,000, which previously incurred a tax of Rs 2,800, will now be subject to an Rs 1,800 tax. This change will save you Rs 1,000.
