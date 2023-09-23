Google takes a dig at Apple over RCS messaging: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google playfully teases Apple for missing RCS

In a playful dig at Apple, Google has released a video comparing the iPhone to an imaginary "iPager," highlighting the absence of the modern Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol in Apple's messaging system. While Google's "Get the Message" campaign, launched last year, continues to press Apple for RCS support, it has now playfully coined the term "iPager" to draw attention to the outdated SMS/MMS protocol used for messaging between iPhones and Android devices.

RCS technology significantly elevates messaging capabilities by introducing features like end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to share high-quality photos and videos. While iMessage provides similar functionalities, they are limited to communication within the Apple ecosystem, leading Android users to be identified as green message bubble recipients in group chats—a notable concern in countries with a high iPhone adoption rate, such as the United States.

The video concludes with a call-to-action, directing viewers to Android.com/GetTheMessage and introduces a new animated mascot. Google's campaign, now in its second year, coincides with the release of iOS 17, the latest update to Apple's operating system. However, the update still lacks support for RCS, highlighting the ongoing push for Apple to adopt this modern messaging protocol.

