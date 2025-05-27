Google's Pixel phones to feature TSMC-made processors, replacing Samsung Google has ended its partnership with Samsung for the processor of the Google Pixel 10 series. For this upcoming series, Google has made a long-term deal with a new company to produce chips.

Google is set to shake things up with its Pixel smartphones by moving away from Samsung for its processors. Instead, the tech giant has partnered with a new company, Tensor, to manufacture processors for its upcoming Pixel devices and tablets. Samsung has been behind the last four Tensor G series processors and has been supplying chips for Pixel smartphones since 2020. The first instance of Samsung's Tensor G1 processor was seen in the Google Pixel 6 series, and every device launched up to the Pixel 9 series has utilised a Tensor G series chip produced by Samsung.

Now, in a significant shift, Google has entered into a long-term partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its next generation of Pixel smartphones. According to a recent report from Digitimes, Google officials have been in discussions with TSMC, and this collaboration will extend at least until 2029, with the possibility for further extensions. This means that the new Tensor processor crafted by TSMC is expected to feature in devices up to the Pixel 14 series.

The partnership includes a contract for chip production that spans 3 to 5 years, and the upcoming Pixel 10 series will be equipped with advanced 3nm chips crafted by TSMC. The Tensor G5 is set to incorporate these sophisticated 3nm processing technologies. This series will introduce four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with potential inclusion of the same processor in the Pixel 10a.

Enhancements are on the horizon for the Tensor G5. Previous reports have hinted at significant upgrades in the hardware of this chipset. Users can expect improved performance over previous models, featuring innovations such as an Always-on Commute (AoC) audio processor, enhancements in TPU chips, IC design, server capabilities, and a liquid cooling design. It's worth noting that TSMC's chip technology is already utilised in premium devices from brands like Apple, showcasing its high-quality standards.

