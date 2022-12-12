Monday, December 12, 2022
     
Gmail Down for hours, restores later: Know all that happened

Gmail faced a global outrage, and a number of users reported on Downdetectors that they are unable to send and receive messages on time. #Gmaildown has been trending on the social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and more since yesterday. Here is all you need to know about the outrage.

Saumya Nigam Updated on: December 12, 2022 14:03 IST
Google Mail services, majorly known as Gmail are widely used across the world was down for many users worldwide. Downdetector.com, a recognised platform for tracking various websites’ performance reported a relative spike in Gmail. The outrage lasted for more than an hour. There were a number of users worldwide who reported that the users were complaining online, related to the undelivered emails and how an unresponsive Gmail app.

Later, after being down for around an hour, the email services were restored. 

But what happened? Here is everything you need to know:

  • The Gmail services were down from 7:42 PM IST (9:12 AM ET)
  • Google’s app status dashboard itself showed the issue with the email services from the tech giant, which was resolved around 11.57 PM IST last night.
  • Both the versions of the Gmail- app and desktop were affected by the error. Users were unable to send or receive any emails in their account
  • The Gmail services were down for hours and people complain about the concern through the social media platforms- Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and more
  • Many users started to complain about the concern on December 10, 2022, onwards where they shared about being unable to  send or receive emails for hours and Google
  • It was reported by TechCrunch that the email service from Gmail was particularly slow for a while. But this made a number of users report constantly about the error messages.
  • Users have been sharing the trouble they have been witnessing because of the unserviceable platform. They have been struggling to send out important emails, but then started posting on Twitter that #GmailDown and within a few while it became trending. 

  • There were a few comments posted on Downdetector stating that users received a message which stated that 'there could be a delay in receiving and sending emails". Many Gmail users complained that they were not receiving emails on their accounts.
  • Downdetector tweeted on Dec 10, at around 7:42 PM that “User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 9:12 AM EST. http://downdetector.com/status/gmail/. RT if you're also having problems #Gmaildown”

