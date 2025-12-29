Future of Vodafone Idea? Minister Scindia clarifies outlook amid pending dues, govt owing 49% stake in telco Vodafone Idea has formally notified the Department of Telecommunications of its critical financial state, highlighting a total liability to the government of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.

The Minister recently addressed the relief sought by Vodafone Idea, noting that the DoT is currently evaluating the situation. "We are today applying our minds on that. It is work in progress within the Department of Telecommunications," Scindia said. VIL previously informed the DoT that its liabilities to the government total approximately Rs 2 lakh crore, including Rs 1.19 lakh crore in spectrum dues.

The company warned that without government support, the Centre could face substantial losses, including the total erosion of its Rs 53,083 crore equity value and the inability to recover AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues.

Debt and sustainability

When questioned about the sustainability of providing repeated relief to VIL, the Minister clarified that the government’s previous actions were a conversion of debt rather than a direct subsidy.

"We have not given any relief as such. We have converted our dues into equity. Therefore, we hold a 49 per cent equity stake in Vodafone against dues of close to, if I recall correctly, Rs 37,000 crore. That is now the Government of India's equity stake in that company," Scindia said.

Without further intervention, VIL faces a payment of roughly Rs 18,000 crore by March 2026, with similar annual obligations for the following six years. This significantly exceeds the company’s annual operational cash flow, which has averaged between Rs 8,400 crore and Rs 9,200 crore over the last three years.

Maintaining a competitive market

Despite VIL’s warnings that the market could collapse into a duopoly, Scindia remains optimistic about India’s competitive landscape, which currently features four operators (Jio, Airtel, VIL, and BSNL).

"If you look at countries across the world, very few can boast of four providers of telecom services. India today has four very robust telcos," the minister said. He pointed out that both VIL and BSNL maintain massive user bases, serving approximately 210 million and 100 million customers, respectively.

"Very few telcos in the world can boast of that. You have an economy with four players, very robust pricing, and high economies of scale in the market. We would like to see that continue," Scindia said.

