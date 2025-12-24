Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 24, 2025: Get free Gun Skins and Pets, see the list The newly released redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX offer players a suite of premium rewards, including exclusive weapon skins and pets. These items not only customise the gameplay experience but can also provide a strategic edge for players looking to climb the competitive ranks.

The latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are now available, offering players a chance to claim exclusive in-game items such as weapon skins and pets for free. However, these codes are highly time-sensitive and are typically restricted to the first 500 users who claim them. Additionally, the codes are region-specific, meaning they will only work if used within their designated server area.

Background: Free Fire vs Free Fire MAX in India

Following the Indian government's 2022 ban on the standard version of Free Fire, the MAX version remains available and can still be downloaded via the Google Play Store. To keep its massive player base engaged, Garena frequently hosts in-game events and releases these redeem codes, allowing players to build their inventory without spending diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 24, 2025:

BRER54DGHY78

FFXG2DSAQWER

S5ERTY78PLKI

9OLKJHGFDSAQ

FE2F4D3SLOP9

PL083EDC4RFV

Q2WERT56YNHG

How to Redeem Your Free Fire MAX Codes

Follow these steps to claim your rewards quickly before the codes expire:

Visit the Official Portal: Head to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site.

Log In: Access your account using the platform linked to your game profile (Facebook, Google, VK, X, etc.).

Enter the Code: On the redemption dashboard, carefully type or paste your 12 to 16-digit code.

Confirm: Click the "Confirm" button. If the redemption is successful, a pop-up window will verify the claim.

Collect Rewards: Your items will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: While Free Fire is banned in India, Free Fire MAX remains accessible. Please note that redeem codes have a limited validity period and are restricted by region. If a code has already reached its redemption limit or is not meant for your area, you will receive an error message.

