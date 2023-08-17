Airtel Hits Target: 5G services now operational in every telecom circle across India

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Bharti Airtel successfully deploys 5G services across India's

Bharti Airtel, a prominent telecommunications service provider in India, has announced the successful completion of its minimum roll-out obligation for 5G services across all 22 telecom circles in the country. This achievement aligns with the regulations set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and involves the deployment of 5G services on the 26 GHz spectrum.

By embracing the expanded opportunities presented by the 26 GHz spectrum, Bharti Airtel is positioned to drive continuous innovation and deliver top-notch experiences through its Airtel 5G Plus offerings to its customer base.

The company's on-ground performance has highlighted significant potential and a noticeable surge in the adoption of 5G technology.

Currently, Airtel's 5G service is accessible in over 3500 cities and towns across India. Impressively, the company has exceeded 10 million unique customers on its national 5G network. It is now set on an ambitious goal to extend its 5G service to every town and essential rural areas by September 2023.

To enhance the experience of its 5G network, Airtel has launched unlimited 5G data services. This move is aimed at encouraging customers to fully embrace the capabilities of the Airtel 5G Plus network. With the data usage cap removed across all existing plans, customers can now enjoy ultrafast, secure, and dependable 5G Plus services without any worries about data exhaustion.

Bharti Airtel's achievement in completing the 5G roll-out obligation signifies a significant step forward in India's telecommunications landscape, opening the doors for a new era of connectivity and innovation. The company's efforts to provide extensive 5G coverage and unrestricted data access underline its commitment to delivering cutting-edge services and experiences to its customers nationwide.

In a world increasingly reliant on seamless digital communication, this milestone serves as a testament to Airtel's dedication to shaping the future of telecommunications in India.

