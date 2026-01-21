ChatGPT starts detecting under-18 users: New safety system, age verification explained ChatGPT is rolling out a new system to detect underage users and enable teen safety settings. Here’s how age prediction works and how adults can verify their age.

ChatGPT is rolling out a new system designed to detect underage users on its platform. The new tool will help the AI company determine whether a user is under or above 18 years of age. Based on this assessment, ChatGPT will automatically enable additional safety settings for teenagers to ensure a safer and more age-appropriate experience.

These safeguards are aimed at limiting access to sensitive content and restricting certain types of interactions.

What content will be restricted for under-18 users?

For users identified as under 18, ChatGPT will limit exposure to the following types of content:

Graphic violence or gore

Viral challenges that could encourage risky or harmful behaviour

Sexual, romantic, or violent role-play

Content promoting extreme beauty standards, unhealthy dieting, or body shaming

These measures are intended to reduce potential harm and create a safer environment for younger users.

How ChatGPT determines a user’s age

Currently, ChatGPT uses an age prediction system that analyses various signals associated with a user’s account. This may include the general topics a user discusses and the times of day they typically use ChatGPT.

If a user is 18 or older but is mistakenly placed in the under-18 experience, they have the option to verify their age to remove these additional restrictions.

How to verify you are above 18 on ChatGPT

Users who are incorrectly identified as under 18 can complete an age verification process.

Start age verification here:

Steps to verify your age

Sign in to ChatGPT on the web. Open Settings. Under Account, check whether you are in under-18 mode and select Verify age. Follow the verification steps using Persona.

Once Persona confirms that you are 18 or older, ChatGPT will remove the extra safety settings. This change may take a short time to fully apply.

What is Persona and how does it work?

ChatGPT uses a third-party company called Persona for age verification. Depending on the country, Persona may request a live selfie or a government-issued ID to verify your date of birth and confirm that your selfie matches your ID photo.

According to ChatGPT, Persona deletes your ID or selfie within seven days of verification, and OpenAI does not receive or store your identification documents.

Opting out of age prediction

If you do not want ChatGPT to predict your age, you can verify your age directly through Persona. After verification, ChatGPT will no longer run age prediction on your account.

