CES organiser unable to confirm Covid-19 cases after 70 South Korean nationals tested positive- Report As pe

As per the recent report by news agency Reuters, the organiser of CES 2022 were unable to confirm the number of Covid-19 cases which grew exponentially post their event. The physical event of CES 2022 took place in Las Vegas, earlier this month. It was further stated by the authorities of South Korea that around 70 attendees from the country were tested positive for the virus.

South Korean nationals who got infected during the tech event were the representatives from Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix. Around 20 people from Samsung Electronics and about 6 at SK Group, parent of energy firm SK Innovation and SK Hynix, were among those who tested positive for the virus after attending CES, as per the report by the news agency.CES 2022 witnessed 40,000 attended this year from which 30% of them travelled from different parts of the world. The biggest tech show was scheduled from January 5-7 but got closed a day prior to the finishing date. Major companies like Amazon and General Motors cancelled their personal attendance due to the surging cases of Omicron.

CES organiser Consumer Technology Association said, “Results from testing done on-site by medical staff were reported to the local Southern Nevada Health Authorities."



The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Multiple Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis employees who attended CES also tested positive after arriving back in South Korea, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported earlier this week, citing an unidentified industry source without specifying the exact number of cases.

