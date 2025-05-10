CBI cracks down on digital arrest scams, arresting 5 linked to illegal sale of SIM cards CBI has launched Operation Chakra V against transnational organised cybercrime and digital arrests. The agency raided point-of-sale agents of telecom providers in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi:

On Saturday, the CBI conducted searches at 42 locations across eight states and apprehended five individuals in connection with the illegal sale of SIM cards, which were reportedly used in digital arrest scams, according to officials. These searches were part of the ongoing Operation Chakra V, which aims to combat cybercrimes and fraud related to digital arrests. Raids took place at various point-of-sale agents of telecom providers in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, a spokesperson for the CBI stated.

The agents were allegedly colluding with cybercriminals and unidentified telecom executives to issue SIM cards that facilitated offenses like digital arrest scams, impersonation, fake advertisements, investment fraud, and UPI frauds, the spokesperson explained.

As a result of these searches, the CBI seized significant evidence, including mobile phones, electronic devices, copies of KYC documents, and the identification of individuals involved, including middlemen distributing unauthorized SIM cards. They also confiscated movable property obtained through criminal activities. The agency reported that five individuals were arrested across four states for their alleged involvement in the unauthorized issuance of SIM cards, violating KYC regulations.

In recent months, there have been many cases of "digital arrest" in India, where people have been manipulated and tricked online. A notable case involved an elderly couple who lost an astonishing Rs 3.14 crore (approximately $400,000) to scammers in Noida. The couple was kept under this so-called "digital arrest" for nearly 15 days. The Noida Police reported that the victim, Biraj Kumar Sarkar, is a retired bank officer.

In another heartbreaking incident, a government school teacher named Malti Verma from Agra passed away during a stressful online scam. While in Shahganj Albatiya, a man pretending to be a police officer called her through WhatsApp. He falsely claimed that her daughter was involved in a troubling situation and demanded Rs 1 lakh (about $1,200) to secure her release. This terrifying experience had a tragic outcome.

