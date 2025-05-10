Maharashtra Cyber reports Indian government websites targeted from accross the border The attacks consist of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) assaults and digital defacement campaigns. The perpetrators are also distributing malware-infected files aimed at compromising individual user devices.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Cyber officials reported on Saturday that entities from across the border are making attempts to initiate unconventional cyber warfare by targeting government websites amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. The main aim of these cyber attacks seems to be deliberately hindering key administrative functions and spreading misinformation in the wake of Operation Sindoor, officials noted. The cybercrime detection agency has observed that since the initiation of Operation Sindoor, several crucial infrastructure systems and government websites have faced persistent cyber assaults.

In their statement, the agency pointed out that hostile cyber entities from across the border have ramped up their efforts to engage in a new and unconventional form of aggression and cyber warfare. The attacks include Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) assaults and digital defacement campaigns, which are designed to disrupt essential public services and undermine the credibility of government platforms.

In addition to directly targeting institutional digital assets, perpetrators have been spreading malware-infected files aimed at compromising individual user devices, according to the statement. The agency has been closely monitoring these developments, identifying emerging cyber threats, and issuing public advisories to help mitigate potential risks.

They have formally alerted the relevant institutions and departments that have been under attack, allowing for timely intervention and the implementation of countermeasures. Citizens have also been advised to remain vigilant when interacting with digital content.

Earlier, a senior official from Maharashtra Cyber mentioned that there have been over 1 million cyber attacks on India carried out by hacking groups from Pakistan, Middle Eastern countries, and Morocco since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

