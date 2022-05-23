Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best 5 Smart Ceiling Fans for your Home

With the onset of summer, the first electrical machine that gets back into action is a ceiling fan. But, with it also comes a problem of maintaining the temperature of the room, with a constant changing of the speed. However, smart ceiling fans work in accordance with preset schedules and can be controlled using your phone or a remote. These ceiling fans come equipped with technology that gets connected through Wi-Fi and you can further connect the ceiling fan with your device. A smart ceiling fan is also compatible with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home and efficiently works with voice. The remotely managed fans also have the advantage of multi-user access to operate a single fan by many users or a group of fans at the same time through the App. They also come packed with other traits like scheduler setting that allows pre-setting the switch on/off time of the fan. Moreover, it also comes equipped with auto modes like Sleep and Breeze for night comfort and natural airflow. It also has a five-level speed control which can be managed with both touch and voice.

If you are looking to buy a smart ceiling for this summer season, let us help you with the best ones available in the Indian market.

Havells Stealth Wood-I

Image Source : PR STEALTH WOOD I

The new Havells Stealth Wood-I is one of the most advanced decorative ceiling fans that come with striking features such as smart connectivity, silent operation and great air delivery. Designed in a unique wood finish, the IoT-enabled ceiling fan can be operated with a mobile application, and remote and is also compatible with popular voice assistants - Alexa and Google Home. Not only this, this smart ceiling fan can also sense the temperature and humidity in the room to adjust the fan speed accordingly. It also offers multiple modes like 'Sleep' and 'Breeze' for night comfort and natural breeze effect along with 5-level speed control, timer setting and automatic on and off. The fan also features 100% rust free, dust-resistant blades and comes with a sweep of 1200mm. With a rated speed of 280 revolutions per minute and power consumption of 78W, this smart ceiling fan offers nothing but the best in class.

Price: Rs 8, 499 (As per Amazon)

Anchor by Panasonic Captor i-Kraft

Image Source : PR Anchor by Panasonic Captor i-Kraft

Captor i-Kraft IoT fans can be connected and controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Home to further facilitate your smart homes. The fan comes with an inbuilt Intelligent Mode with sensors that can adjust its speed based upon how humid the environment is, claims the company. It can be commanded and controlled using the MirAIe application. The fan, additionally, also has temperature sensors which help monitor the fan’s working speed. It comes with Nature, Turbo and Sleep Modes with a timer that can be set according to specifications. The Captor i-Kraft ceiling fan comes with equipped technology that gets connected through Wi-Fi and one can further connect the ceiling fan with smart devices. This can be fully controlled by the user with tablets, mobile phones and other devices.

Price: Rs 6,335 (As per Amazon)

Orient Electric Aeroslim

Image Source : PR Orient Aeroslim

IoT-enabled Aeroslim gives users the freedom to manage fan speed and modes, reverse rotation and under light with dimming options via Orient Smart mobile app. The inverter motor fan consumes only 45-watt of electricity thus ensuring 40% energy savings as compared to ordinary fans. It features an advanced aerodynamic blade design to give an impressive air delivery of 240 CMM while ensuring silent operation even at low voltages of up to 140V. It has telescopic adjustable mounting which complements both traditional and modern ceilings. Aero slim has a sweep of 1200 mm and has a 100% rust-free blade made of high-grade glass-filled compounded ABS which provides strength to the blades, thus making it bend-proof, rust-proof and easy to clean. Its slim cylindrical design, integrated under light and PU paint with hydrographic finish impart premium looks to the Aeroslim fan. It also comes with a remote.

Price: Rs 9,990 (As per Amazon)

Crompton Greaves SilentPro Enso

Image Source : PR Crompton Greaves SilentPro Enso

The SilentPro Enso Smart ceiling fan features an aerodynamic design, and it is powered by their ActivBLDC Technology for silent operation at 52dB. The motor has an input power of 42W and can operate within a voltage range of 90V – 300V. The fan supports many smart features through the MyCrompton mobile app, along with support for linking with Google Home or Amazon Alexa. It features two modes of smart operation. This aerodynamic design, which assures high performance in silence, also comes with a smart remote operation. At an air delivery of 240 CMM, the SilentPro fans deliver air comfort that rivals the best of the conventional fans available in the market. Powered by the ActivBLDC motor, the fan guarantees 50% power saving, thereby translating to 50% savings on your electricity cost. It also has an enhanced safety cable that prevents the fan from falling due to improper installation or wearing of parts.

Price: Rs 7008 (As per Amazon)

Havells Carnesia-I Ceiling Fan

Image Source : PR CARNESIA I

The smart fan range is compatible with voice-enabled devices like Alexa & Google Home and can be operated with a mobile application. The Carnesia-I comes with a multi-user mode- which enables access to operate a single fan for many users. The ‘Smart Mode’ senses the temperature and humidity in the room while adjusting the fan speed accordingly. Apart from this, the fan also offers new auto modes like Sleep and Breeze for night comfort and a natural breeze effect. Other features include five-level speed control, timer setting and automatic ON and OFF

Price: Rs 6,086 (As per Amazon)