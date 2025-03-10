Avoid these compromised passwords, never use them for banking or social media accounts Even after using passwords for banking and social media apps, many of our accounts still get hacked. Here, we will discuss some common weak passwords that have been compromised millions of times.

In today’s digital world, everyone relies on passwords to secure their personal data and privacy. From smartphones to Gmail, online banking, and social media accounts, passwords are meant to keep our information safe. However, despite having password protection, many accounts still fall victim to hacking and data theft, often due to weak passwords.

If you frequently use social media or engage in online transactions, it’s crucial to be cautious about your password choices across various platforms like Gmail and banking apps. A recent study on cybersecurity by NordVPN highlighted the prevalence of weak passwords still in use by millions. This is quite alarming, as these weak passwords significantly increase the risk of data breaches.

Here are some passwords that can lead to trouble:

123456 has been compromised in over 502 million incidents of personal data theft.

123456789 has appeared in about 205 million breaches.

1234 has been involved in around 4.5 million data breaches.

12345678 has been hacked more than 9.8 million times.

12345 has also been stolen 5 million times.

password is a widely used term that has been compromised around 10 million times.

111111 has faced theft from hackers about 5.4 million times.

admin has been stolen roughly 5 million times.

123123 has been hacked around 4.3 million times.

abc123 has been involved in nearly 4.2 million security incidents.

If you’re using any of these passwords for banking or social media, it’s time for an immediate change. These easily guessable passwords are ripe for cybercriminals looking to access your personal data.

When creating a password, keep these tips in mind:

Cyber experts strongly recommend crafting strong, unique passwords. Avoid creating short passwords and steer clear of using easily obtainable information about yourself. It's also important to incorporate special characters to enhance your password’s security.

