Apple Watch Ultra to get a battery life of up to 60 hrs with this update- Know more

Apple has reportedly added a new workout setting for the Apple Watch Ultra which claims to extend the battery life of the new smartwatch to an estimated 60 hours- this could be done by reducing GPS and heart rate readings.

The new update will enable the Apple Watch to last longer on a single charge.

As per the report filed by The Verge, in order to extend the battery life, Apple will introduce a "Low Power Mode" setting in watchOS 9, which will limit or disable certain features of the smartwatch which will help the device to last longer during workouts, roughly 14-15 hours.

In order to get the 60-hour estimate, users will have to enable both "Low Power Mode" and the "Fewer GPS and heart rate readings" setting.

The new setting could be enabled by updating to watchOS 9.1. To enable it- Go to Settings, now tap on Workout and Fewer GPS and heart rate readings.

Apple Watch with WatchOS 9 could be used with this setting, similar to Low Power Mode, the report added.

The "Low Power Mode" turns off always on display, background heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, and heart rate notifications.

By doing this, the other notifications may be delayed, emergency alerts may not arrive, and certain cellular and Wi-Fi connections get limited.

However, for even longer battery life while walking, running, and hiking, turn on "Low Power Mode" and then enable "Fewer GPS and heart rate readings".

This will reduce the frequency of GPS and heart rate readings, and turns off alerts, splits and segments.

