Apple teases M5 MacBook Pro launch, hints at new design and chipset The teaser not only reveals that the MacBook Pro will be offered in a light blue colour but also hints that Apple is focusing on significant improvements to both the device's design and performance this time around.

New Delhi:

Apple, the world's leading iPhone maker, has released a teaser for its next-generation MacBook Pro, offering a first glimpse of the rumoured Apple M5 chip. This latest teaser, coupled with continuous hints from senior company officials, suggests the device is poised to make its global debut soon. Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, shared a short but mysterious video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), further fueling excitement among fans.

A mysterious 'V' and a hint at the M5 chipset

In Joswiak's teaser, the upcoming MacBook Pro is distinctly depicted in a 'V' shape. Tech analysts widely believe the 'V' represents the Roman numeral five, a direct pointer to Apple's powerful fifth-generation M5 chipset. The accompanying caption, "Hmmm... something powerful is coming," strongly hints at the unprecedented performance capabilities of the new M5 System-on-a-Chip (SoC), confirming fan consensus that the symbol refers to the M5 processor.

Major design changes

An equally interesting detail in the teaser is that the MacBook Pro is shown in a light blue colour. This subtle visual cue suggests Apple might be moving beyond its traditional palette (Silver, Space Gray, and Black) to introduce a completely new, eye-catching colour variant, offering consumers a fresh aesthetic experience.

Expected specifications of the MacBook Pro

Industry buzz suggests Apple is prioritizing significant improvements in both design and performance. The new laptop is confirmed to feature the highly anticipated M5 chipset. Performance projections indicate the M5 will deliver up to a 12 per cent increase in multi-core CPU performance and up to a 36 per cent improvement in GPU performance compared to the M4 chipset. The initial launch model of the M5-powered MacBook Pro is anticipated to be a 14-inch version with a 10-core CPU. More powerful configurations, such as the M5 Pro and M5 Max, are likely to follow in early 2026.

Launch date and availability

While Apple has not provided an official launch date, Greg Joswiak's teaser strongly suggests the M5 MacBook Pro will be announced by the end of this week. Market speculation indicates the standard variant could be available shortly thereafter, with the higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max variants launching later in 2026.

