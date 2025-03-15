Apple’s AirPods to get live conversation translation with iOS 19 update With iOS 19 expected to debut later this year, Apple users can look forward to a game-changing translation tool integrated directly into their AirPods. This move could position AirPods as a versatile smart accessory, extending beyond just music and calls.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a live conversation translation feature for AirPods, allowing users to communicate seamlessly across different languages. The feature will roll out as part of iOS 19 and will utilize an iPhone’s processor to enable real-time translation, according to a Bloomberg report.

AirPods to get Live Translation with iOS 19

Apple plans to introduce real-time conversation translation for AirPods via a software update later this year. The feature will reportedly work across existing AirPods models and will be integrated into iOS 19, Apple's next major iPhone operating system update.

Unlike standalone translation devices, Apple’s feature will rely on the processing power of a connected iPhone. Users wearing AirPods will hear translated speech directly in their ears, while the person they’re speaking to will hear translated responses via the iPhone’s speaker.

Apple joins Google in Real-Time translation tech

Apple is not the first company to introduce real-time translation on wireless earbuds. Google's Pixel Buds have offered a similar feature since 2017, allowing seamless language translation when paired with a Google Pixel smartphone.

Apple has previously focused on enhancing AirPods for accessibility, such as using them as over-the-counter hearing aids and conducting hearing tests. The upcoming live translation feature would significantly improve real-world usability for travellers, business professionals, and language learners.

Apple’s plans for AirPods: AI and camera integration

Beyond software updates, Apple is reportedly working on a next-gen AirPods Pro model, potentially featuring cameras and AI-powered enhancements. The company’s subsidiary, Beats, recently launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate monitoring, indicating that upcoming AirPods and Beats models could see further hardware upgrades.

ALSO READ: Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 15: Get bundles, skins and diamonds for free

Garena releases unique redeem codes for each region daily. Today, special codes have been launched exclusively for Indian players. These codes are carefully designed with a mix of letters and numbers, ensuring each code works only in the designated region.

ALSO READ: Delhi man dies in AC blast: Important safety tips before using your air conditioner

A shocking AC explosion occurred at an AC repair shop in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, which led to the death of a man named Mohan Lal. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, and the video is now going viral on social media as well.