Apple iPhone 13 line-up now available in Alpine Green and Green colour variant

Apple has introduced two new colour variants for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 with alpine green and green colours respectively. Customers in India, along with more than 30 other countries will be able to pre-book the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green beginning at 6:30 pm IST on Friday, March 11. And the devices will be made available from next Friday i.e., March 18, 2022.

The new iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs which have been made for more durability. The handset features a Ceramic Shield front cover and is powered by A15 Bionic chipset, for an advanced 5G experience. The smartphone comes with upgraded camera systems and an improved battery life.

In the launch event, which took place last night at 11:30 pm IST, Apple stated that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are set to offer a bright Super Retina XDR display. And on the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

The iPhone 13 Pro which is available in new alpine green colour variant and iPhone 13 which is available in green colour variant will start the pre-order from this Friday onwards, that is March 11, and will be made available from March 18, 2022 onwards.

Pricing and Availability

Both- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in 5 colour variants now - sierra blue, gold, silver, graphite, and new alpine green 4 storage variants- in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available at the starting price of $999 (in USA) and $1,099 (US) respectively. On the other hand, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in 5 colour variants- RED, 6 starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green variant in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options with a starting price of $799 (in USA) and $699 (in USA) respectively.

