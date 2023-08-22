Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 expected to gain Android-equivalent upgrades, reports suggest

The upcoming iPhone 15 is poised for substantial enhancements, including a new 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a Dynamic Island design, enlarged battery capacity, and expedited charging through a USB-C port, among other features. Another revelation from recent leaks suggests that the iPhone 15 will embrace faster charging, a convenience long enjoyed by Android users. Sources from the industry have informed 9To5Mac that Apple is reportedly planning to offer up to 35W fast charging for the iPhone 15 series.

Presently, the iPhone 14 series supports 20W charging, which is notably slower, taking approximately two hours to fully charge the device. In comparison, Android phones priced under Rs 30,000 accommodate at least 80W fast charging, significantly benefiting users who require rapid power top-ups for urgent tasks. While Android users have enjoyed this advantage for some time, iPhones have garnered praise for their battery optimization and standby time.

While the proposed increase to 35W might not match the swift charging experience provided by a 100W Android charger, it would undoubtedly decrease charging times and offer quicker replenishment for iPhone users. Furthermore, Apple is rumored to incorporate a USB Type C port in the upcoming iPhones, yet another enhancement that facilitates faster charging.

ALSO READ: World's first gaming title with HDR10+ GAMING standard revealed by Samsung

However, it's important to note that Apple no longer bundles chargers with its devices since the iPhone 12 launch. Instead, the company is anticipated to recommend purchasing its 30W MacBook Air charger or the 35W Dual USB-C charger for optimal charging speeds, with the latter retailing at Rs 5,800 on Apple's official website. Individuals who already own a MacBook featuring USB-C can utilize their fast charger, potentially saving on additional expenses for the iPhone 15 series.

The exact extent of 35W charging support across all iPhone 15 models or specific versions remains undisclosed at present. Clarity on this matter is expected upon the device's launch. According to rumors, the iPhone 15 series might debut on September 12, a date relatively close to the future, and an official announcement from Apple is also anticipated shortly.

ALSO READ: Mandatory office presence: Meta warns of termination in email to employees regarding WFH policy

Latest Technology News