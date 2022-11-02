Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
  Amazon Prime members to get access to 100 million songs

Amazon Prime members to get access to 100 million songs

Amazon has reportedly expanded its Music catalogue for Prime users only and has upgraded the music collection from 2 million to 100 million. The platform will enable the users to listen to the entire collection of playlists and is available to download offline as well.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 02, 2022 19:58 IST
Amazon Prime
Image Source : AMAZON PRIME Amazon Prime

Amazon has announced that it will be providing 100 million songs to its Prime subscribers in shuffle mode, along with new features and ad-free content to improve the listening experience.

The company has expanded its Music catalogue for Prime customers only, to more than 100 million songs, up from 2 million.

The members can now explore music and podcasts according to their choice, the company said in a blogpost.

The platform enables the users to listen to a collection of All-Access playlists curated to personalised listening preferences and is available to download for offline listening.

Prime members can now listen to the trending podcasts available on-demand and new Amazon exclusive shows.

Additionally, the company introduced its Exclusive podcasts in all genres.

Listeners will see a fresh look at the Amazon Music app and a new 'Podcast Previews' feature, the company said.

The new feature also provides short soundbites from podcasts that help the listener to sample content.

'Podcast Previews' offer handpicked clips that are intended to acquaint potential listeners with podcasts and make it simpler for existing listeners to discover new favourites.

Earlier, the company had announced the launch of auto-generated, synchronised transcripts on selected podcasts for users in the US.

The transcripts were available for episodes of selected podcasts by Amazon Originals.

