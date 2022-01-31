Adam Bates joins Nothing, set to launch the first design hub in London

Follow us on Image Source : PR Adam Bates

Nothing, a London-based consumer tech company announced the appointment of Adam Bates to Design Director. Adam was previously associated with Dyson as a design lead for over 14 years. His job at Dyson was to build a team that defined the design and user experience of its product portfolio.

Adam and his design team worked alongside engineers and scientists to create some of the most iconic products from Dyson, including the Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap along with the cordless vacuums and purifiers from the company.At Nothing, Adam’s focus will be at launching Nothing’s first design hub in London.Adam Bates, Design Director of Nothing said, “I’m looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I’ve long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together. My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape.”Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing said, “I’m excited to welcome Adam at this special time during Nothing’s foundational years. Adam played a key role in shaping the Dyson design legacy and I have every confidence that he will help Nothing shape iconic products that we’re proud to share with friends and family.”

Nothing’s first product ear (1) became one of the most anticipated product launches of 2021, shipping over 400,000 units to date. The UK consumer tech brand has announced it’s plan to develop an ecosystem of iconic and seamlessly connected products, with four currently in development.