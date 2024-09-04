6 lakh sellers collaborate with ONDC, enabling 1.2 crore orders per month

Follow us on Image Source : ONDC ONDC

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-run e-commerce platform is reportedly enabling more than 1.2 crore orders every month, with more than six lakh sellers live on the network.

National Awards to ONDC

It was on Thursday when ONDC was awarded the prestigious gold award under the category ‘application of emerging technologies for providing citizen-centric services’ in the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) at an event here.

The network is empowering a diverse range of sellers, including lakhs of small businesses, artisans, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and street vendors to compete effectively and reach a wider audience.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

“ONDC functions with a startup mindset and government scale approach wherein it is adapting to evolving market dynamics with agility, driven by a team of technocrats and mentored by veteran ONDC Advisory Council,” according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Trust in the e-commerce system

By being interoperable, unbundled, and decentralised, ONDC splits a complex system into discrete microservices that different players can offer separately, with positive outcomes for all. ONDC architecture fosters trust in the e-commerce system.

ONDC is further expanding its capabilities for deeper and greater integration with key platforms of the government.

“ONDC will make it possible for inter-locks and linkages across Government platforms to serve common set of beneficiaries for achievement of unified objectives,” the ministry added.

In July, ONDC has reached around 430,000 of daily orders.

The network is now operational in more than 609 cities and delivers around 1,200 cities nationwide. In July (2024), the platform further launched the auto components and accessories category on the Network. It featured sellers such as Ess Aay Automotive (Hero Genuine).

ONDC also logged a 21 per cent month-on-month growth in transactions to 12 million in July, compared to 10 million in June. The network saw transactions of 374,000 orders in a single day, during the recently concluded T20 World Cup finals, on June 30.

