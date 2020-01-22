UberEats now part of Zomato, offering free 3-month Zomato Gold: Here’s how to get

Here's how to get Zomato Gold for free due to Zomato-UberEats acquisition

As part of a major in the online food delivery segment, popular food delivery platform Zomato took over UberEats, which is officially a part of Zomato now. The all-stock acquisition deal will result in the closure of the UberEats app, which will now be redirected to the Zomato app.

While UberEats’ users could be disappointed due to the change, here’s one thing that can lighten their mood up -- a free 3-month Zomato Gold subscription. Therefore, here’s how to get one:

Before that, for those who are wondering what Zomato Gold is, it is a subscription plan for Zomato wherein you can get 1+1 offer on food, drinks, and even on food delivery. This wat, users can save up to Rs. 5,000 every month on food orders.

UberEats-Zomato acquisition How to get free 3-month Zomato Gold?

To get hold of the free Zomato Gold for three months, you have to follow these simple steps:

Head to the UberEats app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Once you are there, you will be given a pop-up message stating that UberEats has bene acquired by Zomato, with a link ‘Go to Zomato’ directing you to the Zomato app.

If you don’t have Zomato, you will be taken to the Google Play Store or the App Store to download the app.

Once downloaded, open up Zomato and a pop-up screen will be displayed, telling you about the various offers you will get. The offers include a free 3-month Zomato Gold and 50% discount on the next three orders.

All you have to do is click on the ‘Get Started’ option and you are good to go.

As a reminder, the opportunity to get free Zomato Gold is for the ones who will use Zomato for the first time and have been using UberEats ever since.

However, others need not be disappointed, as there’s a simple workaround for the same. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Delete the existing Zomato app on your smartphone and download it again

Sign in to Zomato with a different number and other credentials and create a new Zomato account. For this, you can either use your secondary number or someone else’s number that isn’t registered on Zomato.

This way, when you are redirected to the Zomato app, you will be able to log in as a new Zomato member and will get hold the free Zomato Gold subscription.

Hope the aforementioned hack helps you get your free Zomato Gold subscription for a better online food experience.

